HEALTH MINISTER DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM ZNBC FOR MISQUOTING HIM ON COVID-19 FIGHT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Health minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has demanded a correction and an apology from ZNBC for misquoting his statement made during a tour of Maina Soko Military Hospital today.

ZNBC has reported during its 19 hours News that Dr. Chanda asked Zambians to ignore local methods of preventing COVID-19, when he had actually encouraged citizens to turn to steaming as much as possible.

“ZNBC TV 19:00hrs main news has carried a story where they reported me as asking Zambians to ignore local traditional methods like Hot steaming (“Ukufutikila”), in addition to the 5 golden public health guidelines on Covid prevention. In my media address at Maina Soko which was live-streamed, I was very clear and categorical that Zambians should also use local traditional remedies like “Ukufutikila” which I also use, in ADDITION to the 5 golden rules of Covid-19 prevention,” Dr. Chanda stated.

“I have since called the ZNBC Director General Mr Lusambo to correct that misrepresentation with an apology. I also appeal to the Media to be professional, ethical and factual in their reporting, and to go back to the live-streamed briefing if they are not clear.”