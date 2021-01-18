NYIMBA MAN KILLS HIMSELF AFTER BEING SUED FOR DIVORCE

Nyimba ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

A 34-year-old man of Nyimba District has committed suicide after being sued for divorce due to continuous insulting behavior.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu said the incident occurred yesterday between 07:00 hours and 12:30 hours at Robson Village in Chief Ndake’s area in Nyimba.

Mr. Lungu told Breeze FM News that Andyfold Phiri committed suicide by hanging himself.

He said the police visited the scene and no foul play was suspected.

Mr. Lungu explained that upon investigations, it was revealed that Phiri had a marital dispute with his wife, Evelyn Lungu, aged 31, who sued him for divorce due to continuous insulting behavior.

The Police Commissioner said the matter was to be heard today before Nyimba Local Court.

Mr Lungu said the body is in Nyimba District Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial.