RISING COVID-19 CASES FORCE PF TO SUSPEND LUAPULA, NORTHERN PROVINCE CONFERENCES

Lusaka ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has rescheduled the holding of provincial conferences for Northern and Luapula Provinces which were scheduled for 23rd and 30th January, 2021 respectively.

The Provincial Conferences have been cancelled until further notice due to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has announced.

“Due to the escalating numbers of Covid-19 cases, the Patriotic Front has postponed the Party’s Northern and Luapula Provincial Conferences which were slated for 23rd and 30th January, 2021 respectively to dates to be announced,” stated Mwila.

“We wish to urge our members and the general public to strictly adhere to the prescribed health guidelines during this period in order to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.”