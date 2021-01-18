UNZA POSTPONES REOPENING OF MED SCHOOL TO FEBRUARY 1

Lusaka ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The University of Zambia has postponed the reopening date for the School of Medicine from today to 1st February, 2021.

This follows consultations with relevant authorities.

”Following consultations with relevant authorities, the University of Zambia Management would like to announce that the sessional date for School of Medicine at Ridgeway Campus that was scheduled to commence today, Monday, 18th January 2021 has been rescheduled and will now commence on 1st February, 2021. The decision has been arrived at following Republican President, HE. Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s guidance and in response to the rising COVID-19 morbidity and mortality rates, that schools be delayed in re-opening by two weeks,” UNZA spokesperson Dr Brenda Bukowa stated.

“Please note that this decision will be reviewed in due course as Management of the University of Zambia (UNZA) monitors the COVID-19 situation in the country.”