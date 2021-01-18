ZAMBIANS IN S.A HOLD SPECIAL PRAYERS AGAINST COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambians in South Africa have held a special prayer session for Zambians infected with COVID 19 both in South Africa and in Zambia.

The prayer session, which was conducted virtually saw various Zambian clergy from different denominations coming together to pray against the scourge of COVID-19 among all Zambians

Speaking during the session, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti said everyone was affected either directly or indirectly by the pandemic.

Maj Gen Miti said prayers could not be held at a better time than this one when the spread of the pandemic was faster and claimed a lot of lives.

He said government was sensitizing citizens on the health protocols back home through different media platforms to ensure everyone was equipped with knowledge of COVID 19.

Maj Gen Miti further thanked the Zambian Association in South Africa and Chaplain for hosting the event and advised Zambians to adhere to the health protocols.

And Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA) president Ferdinand Simanya said the importance of the event was to pray for God’s intervention

Mr Simanya said COVID19 had affected many Zambians living in South Africa healthwise and economically.

He prayed for God’s intervention to heal the land and provide wisdom to all leaders on solutions to curb the pandemic.

Among the prayer points that were conducted was to stop the spread of the virus and protection of people against the virus.

Other prayer points where people to follow the preventative measures that have been put in place and unity among governments of Zambia and South Africa as they seek a way forward in the fight against the spread of COVID19.

Among the clergy that presided over the prayers were Pastor Jennifer Wanjelani, Bishop Sammy Musepa, Pastor Getrude Safwali ,Pastor Ben Kanyunyu.

This is contained is a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Mrs Naomi Nyawali.