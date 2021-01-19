21-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KILLS HER 3-MONTH-OLD BABY, BURIES IT



Solwezi ~ Tue, 19 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Solwezi have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly killing her three-month-old baby and burying her on reasons yet to be established.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the 21-year-old who has been identified as Enny Musanza has been arrested along with three of her relatives who include her biological parents for the alleged murder.

Mr. Njase said the four are currently detained in police custody and are expected to lead police where the body was buried in a nearby bush in Fisheries compound for exhumation.

He stated that a postmortem will be conducted once the body is exhumed.