PEOPLE WHO INCITE VIOLENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA SHOULD BE BLOCKED LIKE TRUMP – ECL

Mafinga ~ Tue, 19 Jan 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
President Edgar Lungu has said he will engage ZICTA over the continued abuse of social media to ensure that perpetrators face the wrath of the Law.
The Head of State noted that the abuse of social media had become rampant in the country, and that those in the habit of such abuse must be blocked in the same way outgoing American President Donald Trump was blocked.
President Lungu said during a meeting with the clergy in Mafinga yesterday that countries like America had proven that unscrupulous individuals who abuse social media could be blocked from accessing it.
He stressed the need for citizens to learn from what happened in USA, saying those who abuse social media could be barred from accessing it.
The President challenged ICT experts in the country to explore ways in which social media abusers could be blocked from accessing it.
“Just like how the US President was blocked when he incited violence,” he said.
He called on the church to help government impart good in Zambians.
And representing the Clergy Rev Leonard Kaluba called on government to regulate social media as it was affecting people’s morals in the district.
Reverend Kaluba said social media was eroding morals in young people.
Dont protect yourself protect the constitution
Lungu stop being silly. The government of the US has not banned Trump. its Twitter and Facebook who have banned him. It will surely be challenged and given the US laws, Trump will have his tweeting restored again. The state certainly not the President shouldnt be advocating for muzzling his citizens like you are doing
Choolwe Haantuba
It is these white people in black skin who have spoiled the social media. You cannot tell a head of state leke you did. who ever you are hiding behind a phone or key board shame on you. It is a timely warning we do not need insolent little chaps who are misguided and brought up in the backyard. if you have lived in America you cannot bring that here. We may be poor but we are first class citizens with our own vallues. Insults belong to the dust bin. You may not like Lungu, but he holds a position respected by its citizens. You have dented the name of so many Zambians in the diaspora.