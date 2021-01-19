PEOPLE WHO INCITE VIOLENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA SHOULD BE BLOCKED LIKE TRUMP – ECL

Mafinga ~ Tue, 19 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said he will engage ZICTA over the continued abuse of social media to ensure that perpetrators face the wrath of the Law.

The Head of State noted that the abuse of social media had become rampant in the country, and that those in the habit of such abuse must be blocked in the same way outgoing American President Donald Trump was blocked.

President Lungu said during a meeting with the clergy in Mafinga yesterday that countries like America had proven that unscrupulous individuals who abuse social media could be blocked from accessing it.

He stressed the need for citizens to learn from what happened in USA, saying those who abuse social media could be barred from accessing it.

The President challenged ICT experts in the country to explore ways in which social media abusers could be blocked from accessing it.

“Just like how the US President was blocked when he incited violence,” he said.

He called on the church to help government impart good in Zambians.

And representing the Clergy Rev Leonard Kaluba called on government to regulate social media as it was affecting people’s morals in the district.

Reverend Kaluba said social media was eroding morals in young people.