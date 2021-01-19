SOLWEZI MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF WITCHCRAFT



Solwezi ~ Tue, 19 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 50-year-old man of Solwezi’s Kapijimpanga area in North Western Province has committed suicide after he was accused practicing witchcraft.

Albert Kasompa is alleged to have committed suicide after being accused of bewitching a boy who died recently in the same community.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the development in an interview.

Mr. Njase said police visited the scene after the matter was reported and found the victim still hanging on a tree.

He said upon inspecting the body, police suspected no foul play.

Mr. Njase noted the body has since been moved to Solwezi General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.