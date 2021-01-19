YOUNG WOMAN RAPED AND MURDERED IN KITWE

Kitwe ~ Tue, 19 Jan 2021

A woman believed to be in her 30s has allegedly been murdered by unknown people in Kitwe’s Nkana West Residential area.

And Police suspect the woman whose identity remains unknown was raped by the unknown assailants before being murdered.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said body of the woman was discovered on Saturday around 12:00hrs between Zambia Railways Shunting Ground.

He said a Zambia Railways Police Officer in Bornface Chipeta, 38, reported that whilst at work, he received a report from members of the public that there was a dead body of a female laying in a drainage in Nkana West, near the Zambia Railways Shunting Grounds.

“Police Officers visited the scene and found the dead body of a female, aged about 30, facing upwards in a 2 metres deep drainage, surrounded by tall grass. The victim had been stripped naked and allegedly raped by unknown people. She is suspected to have come from a drinking spree and dragged into the drainage where she was killed,” Mr. Chushi said.

He stated that no fatal injuries were seen on the body, except for some bruises on both thighs adding that the body also had some mud on the right hand, an indication that she could have been dragged to the scene by the assailants.

Mr. Chushi added that the unidentified body is in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem to establish the cause of death.

“In view of this sad development, Police are earnestly appealing to members of the public, especially lone females, to avoid walking in isolated foot paths at night,” he stated.

Mr. Chushi said Police have intensified foot patrols in order to arrest the suspects involved in the killing.