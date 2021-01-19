ZAMBIANS STILL HAVE CONFIDENCE IN PF, WE’RE WINNING AUGUST ELECTIONS – KAFWAYA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 19 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Transport and communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has said Zambians still have confidence in the PF and that the party will win the August general elections.

Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme today, Mr Kafwaya said the recent by-elections held have shown that PF is making headways in the perceived opposition strongholds.

“Victory in the opposition strongholds is another clear indication that Zambians still have confidence in the PF government under the Leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. I was recently in Western Province and we have strong indicators that we are winning the 2021 general elections. Remember that PF in Western Province has just lost one local government by-election while party has won all six other by-elections,” Mr Kafwaya said.

And the minister said Government has not abandoned plans to revive Zambia Airways, a national airline.

Mr Kafwaya said government has done all it can and what remains now is for the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Ethiopian Airlines who have partnered to actualise the project.

Kafwaya said the expansion of the three Airports in the country was necessary especially that the National Airports Corporation had predicated increased traffic on its infrastructure before the outbreak of the global pandemic.