Zambia’s Chan Campaign Kicks Off

The Zambia Men’s Football National Team get their African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign underway this evening when they face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at 17h00 (18h00 Zambian time) in Limbe.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side will be looking to start their campaign strongly against a highly motivated Tanzania.

After having been holed up in Cameroon for three weeks it will be time to translate the four friendly games experience into something concrete in a competitive set up.

The gloves-man spot could have either Allan Chibwe or Lameck Siame with Adrian Chama and Luka Banda taking the command post at the heart of defence while Zachariah Chilongoshi and Kondwani Chiboni could be the final pieces of the backline.

In the middle of the pack the Kelvin Kapumbu will bring his stamp to the midlle of the pack with Collins Sikombe and Spencer Sautu expecting to add some flair to the attack that could be led by Emmanuel Chabula.

There could be space for the hard working Golden Mafwenta, Kelvin Kampamba, Paul Katema and Clement Mulashi. Other options available are Bruce Musakanya, Moses Phiri, Jackson Chirwa and Harriosn Chisala.

The Taifa Stars will looking to get inspiration from their highly rated striker John Bocco who is on the books of Simba.

The match will kickoff at 17H00 local time (18H00 Zambian time) and will be live on Top Star.

In the other Group D match that kicks off just after the Zambia match Guinea will play Namibia.

The CHAN is a tournament exclusively held for players playing their trade in the countries’ local leagues.

(Credit: FAZ Media)