LUNGU SAYS COVID-19 VACCINES SHOULD BE TESTED BEFORE ADMINISTERING TO ZAMBIANS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 20 Jan 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
President Edgar Lungu has questioned the much talked about COVID-19 vaccine and has advised that the drug is put to test before being administered on citizens.
The Head of State said his government has not been furnished with information on how long the vaccine can be effective in the body.
President Lungu has since appealed to Zambians to adhere to face masking, sanitizing and social distancing.
And Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has called on ZAMRA to withdraw all uncertified COVID-19 drugs from pharmacies.
3 Comments
Next King
Yes Presido. A suggestion would be for the US, UK, EU and Canadian ambassadors to take it first. There after the Chinese ambassador followed by the Australian ambassador or representative. We can then follow. But Bowman should be among the first in Zambia.
Styles
The countries exporting these vaccines do not have enough to cover their populations just yet. Do you really expect them to give you qenuine articles? Develop own remedies and don’t always look for “help” from outside. These people are out to kill you off. Britain with its high quality medical infrastructure is losing over a thousand people a day to covid. Population culling….
Horace
The President is condemning Zambians to death with this sort of negative statement. Over 4 million people in the UK have been vaccinated, how much more testing does he think is necessary?