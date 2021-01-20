LUNGU SAYS COVID-19 VACCINES SHOULD BE TESTED BEFORE ADMINISTERING TO ZAMBIANS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 20 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has questioned the much talked about COVID-19 vaccine and has advised that the drug is put to test before being administered on citizens.

The Head of State said his government has not been furnished with information on how long the vaccine can be effective in the body.

President Lungu has since appealed to Zambians to adhere to face masking, sanitizing and social distancing.

And Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has called on ZAMRA to withdraw all uncertified COVID-19 drugs from pharmacies.