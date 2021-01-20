Man of the Match Accolade Elates Sikombe

Chipolopolo midfielder Collins ‘Maloda’ Sikombe says winning the Man of the Match award in the opening game at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) was a huge motivation to him.

Sikombe was named Man of the Match after a stellar performance that saw him weigh with a goal and an assist to give Zambia a 2-0-win victory against Tanzania in a Group D game.

In an interview Sikombe said the team will keep working hard and encouraging each other to deliver for the country.

“I am very happy about today’s game (Tuesday) because it is my first time playing in any CHAN tournament. I am very happy and thank God for what he has done for me in today’s game,” he said.

“This game has motivated me, and we really worked hard as a team. We know why we are here; we just need to keep talking to each other and work together.”

Sikombe said the team will plan for Guinea who is their next opponent on Saturday.

Zambia lies second in Group D, behind Guinea who beat Namibia 3-0.

The two sides square off on Saturday at Limbe Stadium at 18H00 Zambian time.