PRESIDENT LUNGU CONGRATULATES MUSEVENI, BIDEN

Lusaka ~ Wed, 20 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni for his reelection in last week’s polls.

President Lungu has said Museveni’s reelection has shown hope, confidence and trust the people of Uganda have in him to continue steering the country to prosperity.

The Head of State has also congratulated Joe Biden for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.