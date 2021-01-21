CHONGWE COUNCILLOR, 30 OTHERS ARRESTED FOR ATTACKING WILDLIFE OFFICERS



Chongwe ~ Thur, 21 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chongwe have arrested 31 people, among them a Councillor, alleged to have attacked Zambia wildlife officers and stole their properties after destroying their camping tents.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that this is reported to have occurred on 19th January, 2021 around 1200 hours at Chalenga area in Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya of Chongwe district.

“a report was received from wildlife officials in Chongwe that five wildlife officers who were camped at Chalenga area were attacked by a mob led by Manyika ward councillor identified as Vincent Mwachiyeya and maliciously damaged five tents valued at K33, 030 and stole property valued at k34, 185,” Katongo stated.

she stated that the 31 suspects among them, the councillor were apprehended and are detained in police custody.

Katongo stated that investigations in the matter have continued.