IT’S ILLEGAL TO CHARGE SCHOOLS FOR FUMIGATION – DR JOBBICKS KALUMBA

Ndola ~ Thur, 21 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

General Education permanent secretary Dr Jobbicks Kalumba has said it is illegal for anyone to charge schools for fumigation services.

An Association of Private Schools in Ndola has been illegally cashing in on the need to fumigate schools ahead of reopening on 1st February by demanding K500 to have private schools fumigated.

It is said that the association is allegedly working with the Ndola City Council to fumigate schools after the payment, yet the Ministry of General Education, in collaboration with local authorities, are fumigating schools as a way of fighting COVID-19 before schools are reopened.

Ndola has over 150 private schools that need to be fumigated before the reopening of schools on February 1.

However, some private schools have questioned the association and the Ndola City Council for charging K500.

Once a private school pays, the money is deposited directly into the account of the same association then the council goes to fumigate.

When contacted, Ndola Private Schools Association treasurer Nelly Nankolongo refused to give a comment.

“I am so low in structures to give you a comment. For any comments that you want, get them from the Chairman. I will ask the Chairman if I can give you his number,” Ms Nankolongo said.

And Dr. Kalumba has said the activities are illegal.

“That is illegal,” Dr. Kalumba said in a text message when he was queried to give the position of the ministry.