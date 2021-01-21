UPND TO HOLD VIRTUAL NATIONAL CONVENTION DUE TO SURGING COVID-19 CASES

Lusaka ~ Thur, 21 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND has announced that it will hold a virtual national conference next month on the 14th instead of a physical one due to rising cases of COVID-19.

UPND Chairman for elections Gary Nkombo said during a briefing today that the change in dates from 21-23 January and the mode of the meeting which was initially planned for Kabwe is because of increasing cases of COVID-19 which has so far claimed hundreds of citizens.

He said the convention will be conducted virtually to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Nkombo, who is also Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament said all the national positions, including the one for presidency are now open for those who would love to contest.