Chipolopolo Ready for Guinea- Micho

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says Saturday’s clash against Guinea will be a test of character for his lads after having won their first match.

And Guinea national team coach Mohamed Bangoura says he is expecting a tough match but tipped Guinea to win using their physical strength.

During a pre-match press conference at Limbe Stadium, Micho said Guinea will pose a greater challenge than Tanzania.

“We have a second match and after you have won it is always a test of character and measurement of value whether first match was an indication of pure reflection of quality or accident for both of us,” said the man dubbed the Serbian Wolf.

“In that regard for both of us, it will be a test of character and in the measurement of value believing in the players we have, believing in the work we are doing, believing we shall prepare very well, and the small details will decide the game.”

Micho said that the game will be won on attention to smaller details of the tacticians.

“And always at this level of the competition and we want to do everything possible so that these same details are on our side. We know that the match will be very tough we will play a very good team with great individual’s great morale especially after winning that first match,” he said.

And Bangoura said playing the match at a different time that their first fixture that saw them thrash Namibia would not affect his side.

“We know that it is going to be a tough game as we will impose our physical game on Zambia as much as we can,” he said.

Meanwhile Zambian skipper Adrian Chama said that the team was ready for the Guinea game.

The Zesco United player will return to the fold after missing out on the opening match due to suspension.

Chama said the result of the Guinea game will give direction on the shape of Group.

“We are ready to face Guinea, we know it is not going to be easy but we are equal to the task,” he said.