CLEAN WATER, GOOD SANITATION IMPORTANT FOR PF – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Mpika ~ Fri, 22 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said his government is keen at providing access to clean and safe drinking water and sanitation.

Commissioning a water reticulation and sanitation project that will provide clean water and good sanitation in Mpika district today, the Head of State said the project will ensure clean drinking water supply to Mpika on a 24-hour basis.

“Clean water supply and good sanitation is important to the PF Government because this helps in reducing poverty and promotes good health,” President Lungu said. “Issues of water and sanitation are also enshrined in the Seventh National Development Plan.”

He said government will ensure that all Zambians get access to clean drinking water and good sanitation.

“You may wish to know that this is one of the many water and sanitation projects that my Government is undertaking across to provide reliable clean water and sanitation,” President Lungu said. “The project will include the construction of water intake, treatment, water tanks, sewer ponds and rehabilitation of an existing tank. Once complete the project will enable Chambeshi Water and Sewerage Company to supply water to Mpika on a 24 hours basis.”.

President Lungu said government is determined to increase water supply from 45 per cent to 95 per cent and sanitation from 25 per cent to 45 per cent in record time.

“The improvement of water supply and sanitation will curb waterborne diseases such as cholera and dysentery,” he said.

And Minister of Water, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Raphael Nakachinda said the project would provide easy access to clean water and good sanitation to the people of Mpika.

“Your Excellency, the project will also improve water supply in the district which has suffered from lack of proper water supply for a long time,” Mr Nakacinda said.

He said local Mpika contractors would benefit from the project because 20 percent of the project would go to local contractors.