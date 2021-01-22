Mopani Takeover Meant To Protect Interests Of Zambians – ECL



Chinsali ~ Fri, 22 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Unlike those who are doubting their capacity to run the mines, my government believes that Zambians can successfully run them, President Edgar Lungu has said.

President Lungu said there is nothing wrong with government acquiring shares in the mines especially when the investor was not keen at pumping in resources.

He said when he addressed Village headmeen in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province that all the mines in the country were run by Zambians in the past.

The Head of State, however, said it was time to be innovative and come up with ideas on how best Zambians can run their own mines.

President Lungu said the acquisition of shares in Mopani Copper Mine is meant to protect the interests of Zambians.

He says the acquisition of shares in Mopani mine was done through a negotiated deal adding that his government is not preoccupied with the selling of national assets like mines.

He assured the general public that his government will ensure that businesses become profitable for the benefit of the workers and all Zambians.

The Head of State also said he will not be distracted but ensure that Mopani operates well and that ZCCM-IH will manage to meet its obligations with regard to its decision to acquire shares in Mopani.