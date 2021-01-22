QUINCE MWABU IS A FAKE DOCTOR, ALLEGES HPCZ

Lusaka ~ Fri, 22 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Medical for Quality Health Care in Zambia (MQHZ) director Quince Mwabu is a fake medical doctor, the Health Professional Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has said.

HPCZ registrar Bwembya Bwalya revealed that the council has been receiving numerous reports from members of the public that Dr Mwabu is purporting to be a medical doctor when he is not.

According to Mr Bwalya, Dr Mwabu is not a medical doctor and is not registered with HPCZ yet he has been featuring on various media platforms purporting to be a medical doctor.

“The action by Dr Quince Mwabu is contrary to the provisions of the Health Processions Act number 24 of 2009 under its section 30(1)(c) which proscribe any person from doing anything likely to lead persons to infer that the person is a registered health practitioner and section 31(1)(b) which prohibits impersonation or use of the tittle of a registered health practitioner while not registered as such by the HPCZ,” Mr Bwalya said and advised health practitioners, stakeholders and the general public against engaging him.

This is contained in a statement issued by HPCZ senior public relations officer Mr Terry Musonda.