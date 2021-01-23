Chipolopolo Face Rampaging Guinea at CHAN

The Chipolopolo boys this afternoon (Saturday) face Guinea in a tough Group D African Nations tie at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium.

Both teams convincingly won their opening matches and will looking to cement their places in the group.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic harbours no illusions about the strength of the Guineans and has urged his players to be on top of their game.

Zambia will welcome skipper Adrian Chama who missed the first match due to suspension which will fortify the backline.

In goal the puzzle will be either to retain Allan Chibwe or summon Lameck Siame while the calm Luka Banda may be joined by Zachariah Chilongoshi amd Clement Mulashi with Kelvin Kapumbu mopping up things in the engine room.

Upfront options may be widened with the availability of Moses Phiri and Bruce Musakanya who missed the opening game.

However, the chemistry between Emmanuel Chabula and Collins Sikombe will be critical in opening the Guinea defence.

Micho has creativity packed in Kelvin Mubanga, Spencer Sautu while Jack Chirwa and Leonard Mulenga can always be called to suffocate things in the middle of the pack.

Zambia should be wary of the threat posed by two-goal hero in the opener Yakhouba Barry and Morylaye Sylla who were instrumental in demolishing Namibia.

The match kicks off at 18H00 Zambian time and will be live ON Top Star.

Guinea is in joint top after a 3-0 bashing of Namibia while Zambia defeated Tanzania 2-0.

In the second Group D match at the same venue the Taifa Stars of Tanzania will face Namibia with both teams looking for their first win at the tournament and revive their campaign.

