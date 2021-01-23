GOVT CONCERNED OVER SHORTAGE OF DRUGS IN SOME FACILITIES



Ndola ~ Sat, 23 Jan 2021

(ZANIS) – Health Minister Jonas Chanda says government is concerned with increasing reports of shortage of essential drugs in some health facilities in the country.

And Dr. Chanda is disappointed that life saving equipment in major health facilities remain non-functional.

Speaking after touring Ndola Teaching Hospital -NTH- and other facilities in the district, Dr. Chanda wondered why critical equipment such as CT Scans among others have remained in a broken-down state for many years without seeking solutions.

The Minister said he will ensure that all the necessary equipment is brought back to life so that they work according to the benefit of the people.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Chanda also called on the National Health Insurance Management Authority -NHIMA- to ensure that all the contributions are sent direct to health facilities designated to administer the policy.

He also directed the Copperbelt Provincial Health office to stop all private laboratories operating in public health institutions which he said are eroding public confidence in public health institutions.

And speaking earlier, NTH Senior Medical Superintendent, Joseph Musowoya said the CT scan has been down since 2016 adding that plans to have it repaired are on cards.

Dr. Musowoya also raised various challenges the hospital is faced with among them leaking roof.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda says the country has recorded 1, 259 Covid-19 new cases out of 12, 601 tests done in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative figure to 44, 592 cases.

He says 17 deaths have also been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Minister says 1, 626 patients have been discharged across the country bringing the total number of those that have been discharged to 34, 293 cumulatively.

He has since called for enforcement to Covid-19 health guidelines, further assuring the nation that the pandemic will be defeated as long as there is strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines.