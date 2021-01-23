KALULUSHI MAN MURDERS WIFE, BOLTS



Kalulushi ~ Sat, 23 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 28-year-old woman of Kalulushi on the Copperbelt has been murdered by her husband after a domestic dispute.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the murder which happened on Friday around 23:30 hours and identified the deceased as Mwape Nsepe 28.

“Police in Kalulushi received a report of Murder in which Webster Nsepe aged 50 of unknown Plot Number in Church plots, Chibuluma Township in Kalulushi reported that his daughter Mwape Nsepe aged 28 of unmarked Plot number Chibuluma, was murdered by her husband Oliver Simpamba, after a domestic dispute,” Mr Chushi said.

He said the deceased sustained a stab wound on the right side of the abdomen as unknown sharp object is suspected to have been used.

“The incident occurred on 22nd January 2021 around 23:30 hours. Police visited the scene and confirmed the report. Body currently in Kalulushi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. No arrest yet made as the suspect is on the run,” he said.