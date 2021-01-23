Mwinilungu Man Dies in Canoe Accident

A 40-year-man of Mwinilunga District has died after drowning in the Lunga River while his two children swam to safety after the canoe they were in capsized.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the incident happened on Friday afternoon.

Njase has explained that the incident happened when the deceased who has been identified as Given Izuma, 40, was taking his children across the river.

He said that when the canoe reached the middle of the river it lost control due to a heavy current which resulted in it capsizing.

Njase said the eldest son Grivian Izuma , 13, managed to swim to the river banks while the youngest Tasa Izuma, 11, was aided by the mother.

He added that the family had been using the said canoe to access their farms on the other side of the river.

Njase said the body of the deceased has not been retrieved adding that efforts are still underway to retrieve it.