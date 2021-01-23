I HAVE SORE THROAT, I NEED TO TEST FOR COVID-19, CHELLAH TUKUTA TELLS COURT AFTER HIS LAWYERS MISSED TRIAL SESSION

Lusaka ~ Sat, 23 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka photographer and drama king Cornelius Mulenga popularly known as Chellah Tukuta has told the court that he has sore throat and needs to take a COVID-19 test.

This was when he appeared for continued trial in a matter he charged with libel after he alleged that Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya is a pimp.

When the case was called before Lusaka Chief Resident magistrate Lameck Mwale for continued trial, Tukuta’s lawyers Linda Kasonde and Mulambo Haimbe were both not before court.

Tukuta then told court that he was also not feeling well as he had some serious sore throat and needed to visit the hospital or clinic to test for COVID-19.

Asked where his lawyers were, Tukuta said Kasonde was not before because she was waiting for her results for a COVID-19 test she took.

Magistrate Mwale excused Tukuta and adjourned the case to February 19 for mention and March 15, 2021 for continued trial.

Allegations in this case are that Tukuta on May 26, 2020 in Lusaka, published defamatory matter affecting Chief Government Spokesperson Ms Siliya in the form of a video on Facebook that “This Dora Siliya is hooking up girls, selling girls to the high profile people, so that men can be sleeping [with them], she is actually the highest of the highest professional prostitute. If Dora Siliya is refusing these allegations that she does not connect girls to high profile people for sex, let her come.”