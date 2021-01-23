Vatican Appoints Fr Airoldi as Monze Diocese Administrator

The Vatican has appointed Reverend Father Francesco Airoldi as Apostolic Administrator following the death of Monze Diocese Bishop Moses Hamungole.

According to a statement from the Apostolic Nunciature in Zambia, Father Airroldi who is a Priest of the clergy of the Archdiocese of Milan and Parish Priest in the Diocese of Monze will take canonical possession of the Diocese while a long term replacement is being sought.

“I kondly wish you to be united with me in prayer for the Diocese of Monze and for the Very Rev. Fr Francesco Airoldi, who has generously accepted the request of the Holy Father for the good of the people of God in this tragic time of the second wave of the pandemic,” states Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone.

Bishop Moses Hamungole died on January 14, 2021 after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications.