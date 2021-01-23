ZAMBIAN ENVOY IN S.A URGES INCREASED MARKETING OF COUNTRY’S TOURISM SPOTS

Pretoria ~ Sat, 23 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti has called for increased innovation in Zambia’s tourism sector to keep it afloat amid challenges brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Maj Gen Miti says there was need to adopt new strategies and technologies that would ensure that Zambia’s tourism sector remains buoyant despite the ravaging effects of COVID-19.

He said this at the Zambian Chancery in Pretoria, South Africa.

Maj Gen Miti said it was important for Zambia to switch to strategies that would continue to attract tourists to help boost the economy and save jobs in the sector previously threatened by COVID-19.

He noted that the tourism sector was bound to be one of Zambia’s major income earners once the global pandemic was effectively managed as the country had much to offer owing to its cultural and natural resource diversity.

He has since urged the Mission staff to effectively market Zambia’s tourism packages that included waterfalls, wildlife and mass mammal migration, among others, using online platforms and other innovations as a new normal.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Mrs Naomi Nyawali.