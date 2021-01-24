VUBWI COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BY-ELECTION NOT A CONTEST FOR PF – MAKEBI ZULU



Vubwi ~ Sun, 24 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu says the forthcoming by-election for the Vubwi council chairperson is not a contest for the PF but an endorsement of the many developments that the government has undertaken in the district.

Mr Zulu said the people of Vubwi have every reason to vote for the PF because of the transformation that has come with the creation of the district.

He says the declaration of the district has come with a lot of benefits such as the construction of the district administration block, district hospital and post office among others.

Mr Zulu says the road network such as the Chipata/Vubwi road and the township roads are being improved.

He says government has supplied the necessary farming inputs to Vubwi district.

But Eastern Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga said his party is confident of scooping the seat.

Mr Mtonga said the UPND is getting positive feedback from the people on the ground.

He said his party learnt lessons from the recent by-election in Kamimba ward in Lumezi which the PF won.

The by-election for the council chairperson is slated for 4th February 2021 and the PF has adopted Vincent Mwale, UPND has adopted Given Sakala while Faindani Mbewe is standing on MMD ticket.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Joshua Daka last month.