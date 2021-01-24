WAIT FOR CABINET GUIDANCE ON COVID-19 VACCINE BEFORE ISSUING STATEMENTS, MOH GUIDES



Lusaka ~ Sun, 24 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Ministry of Health has urged all government institutions, including missions abroad, not to issue any statements on the COVID-19 vaccine until Cabinet provides guidance.

Ministry of Health permanent Dr Kennedy Malama stated that all statements and/or pronouncements on the COVID-19 vaccine will be issued by the Ministry of Health in liaison with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Dr Malama said Cabinet is yet to sit, consider and approve the COVID-19 vaccines being developed and their deployment mechanisms.

His statement follows an announcement by the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia that Zambia has been given 8.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Malama, however, says the Ministry will only recommend to Cabinet a vaccine which is a efficacious, safe and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The Ministry of Health would like to reiterate that while the sector continues to participate in global, regional and country technical discussions on the COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment, Cabinet is yet to sit, consider and approve the vaccine and its deployment mechanism,” Dr Malama stated.

“We further urge all Zambians to be patient and be assured that once Cabinet guides, all stakeholders will be appropriately informed,” stated Dr Malama.