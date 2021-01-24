Zambian Mission in Brazil Issues Covid-19 Travel Advisory

Zambians who wish to travel to Brazil have been advised to undergo a Mandatory Covid -19 test three days before departure.

In a Circular made available to the Zambian Embassy in Brasilia, The Brazilian Government says the Covid- 19 test certificate must be presented in Portuguese, Spanish or English, from a government recognized health facility.

In the event of travel to Brazil with connections or stopovers where the traveler remains in a restricted area of the airport, the seventy-two-hour period applies prior to boarding the first flight of the trip.

Children under the age of twelve who are travelling with a companion are exempted from presenting a COVID-19 test provided that all companions present the required negative or non-reactive COVID-19 tests; unaccompanied children are required to present a Covid-19 Certificate.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda- Kansembe Mwamba has urged Zambians intending to travel to Brazil to adhere to the requirement provided by the Brazilian Government to avoid any inconveniences.

She said the Health Alert by the Brazilian Government states that, the entry of foreign visitors traveling by air for a short stay of up to 90 days was currently permitted as of December 30th 2020 and that all travelers to Brazil by air (Brazilians and foreigners) must present a negative or non-reactive Covid- 19 Certificate.

She said that the Covid-19 test as well as proof of a completed Declaration of Traveler’s Health (DSV) to the airline responsible for the flight must be readily made available.

Dr Kansembe- Mwamba added that travelers will need to fill out the DSV (in print or digitally) agreeing to sanitary measures that must be complied during the traveler’s time in Brazil.

This is contained in a statement issued by first secretary Press Relations at Zambian Embassy in Brazil Grace Makowane.