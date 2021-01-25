26-YEAR-OLD WOMAN NABBED FOR STEALING ONE-MONTH-OLD BABY

A 26-year-old woman of Manyama area in Kalumbila district of North Western Province has been arrested for stealing a month old baby.

Juliet Musonga is believed to have stolen the infant after being left in her custody as its mother went to buy a face mask.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed to ZANIS in Solwezi today that the incident happened on Friday around 12:00 hours at Manyama market.

“Maheba police station has received a case of child stealing, which was reported by Liness Mutengo aged 28 years of Kayonge village that her month old baby girl had been stolen by unknown female she can identify if seen, who purported to be a good Samaritan as she left the baby with her and went to buy a face mask,” he confirmed.

“This occurred on January 22, 2021 at around 12:22hrs at Manyama market along hospital road in Kalumbila district. A docket of the case has been opened and no arrest made yet while investigations continue.”

Mr Njase said the baby has since been found in Kananga area around 15:00 hours in the custody of the suspect.

“Be informed that the baby Lushomu Mahingala who was stolen earlier, has been found around 15:00 hours at Kananga from the suspect Juliet Musonga aged 26, of Manyama also of Village Musonga, Lumwana east, chief Mukumbi District Kalumbila,” Mr Njase said .

The Police Commissioner said the suspect has been arrested and is in police custody.

Credit: ZANIS