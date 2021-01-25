FUNERALS AND CHURCHES ARE SUPER SPREADERS OF COVID-19 – MUSA MWENYE

State Counsel Musa Mwenye, the former Attorney General, has stated that Zambia has continued to record high cases of COVID-19 and eventual deaths due to continued gatherings in churches and at funerals.

He has advised citizens to minimise such gatherings and urged government to find a way of stopping them.

Below is a statement he shared on his Facebook page:

A lot of Pastors and Priests, men and women of God are sadly being infected with the corona virus. Sadly some have died.

From the death rates and infection rates among our beloved Pastors and Priests, it is clear that many are being infected with Covid at funerals at which they officiate and a lot from churches they preside over. Congregants and mourners are also being infected at these two places and are subsequently dying. Evidently funerals and churches are super spreader events. These rank together with bars and over crowded social events.

To protect ourselves and others, we need to strictly observe COVID guidelines at funerals and at churches. During these devastating times, the culture of ‘sleeping’ at funerals or having a wake is counter productive and all of us, with the help of community leaders and our national leaders should discourage this.