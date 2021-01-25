Hamududu Ready for August Presidential Polls

Opposition Party of National Unity and Progress president Highvie Hamududu says this year’s tripartite election should be for the people and not politicians.

Addressing a press briefing at Mika Hotel this morning, where he declared the party’s readiness to participate in the general election, Hamududu said the August 12 polls must not be business as usual.

He said the Zambian economy has been on a downward spiral because of the unclear, unpredictable and inconsistent economic policy positions of the PF government.

Hamududu told cheering party supporters that this gloomy economic situation prevailing in the nation cannot continue beyond the forthcoming tripartite elections.

He urged Zambians to vote for the PNUP because, all factors kept constant, the party leadership’s free market economic policies can transform Zambia within 36 months.