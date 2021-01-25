KITWE COUNCIL LEGAL DIRECTOR DIES

Kitwe ~ Mon, 25 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kitwe City Council Director of Legal Services Greenford Sikazwe has died.

Council Public Relations Chola Mwamba has confirmed Mr. Sikazwe’s death in a media statement.

Ms. Mwamba could, however, not confirm social media reports suggesting that Mr. Sikazwe died after testing positive to Covid-19.

“Mr. Sikazwe passed on in the early hours of today, Sunday, 24th January, 2021 at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), Lusaka, after a short illness,” Ms. Mwamba stated.

She said it is regrettable that Mr. Sikazwe died at a time he was due to return for duty, having been on leave.

Ms. Mwamba added that funeral gathering is being held in Makeni, Lusaka.

Mr. Sikazwe served as Director Legal Services for Kitwe Council Council since July 2020.