MUTOLO CONTINUES TOUR OF LUBASENSHI

Lubasenshi aspiring candidate Ms Mutolo Mwamba continued her activities in the constituency by holding various meetings.

Me Mwamba was given a thunderous welcome by the people of Lubasenshi.

She first visited the local headman where she donated some disinfectants to help the community fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

She later met the local football teams and donated soccer balls and jerseys.

She encouraged the youths to be active and not to be used as tools of violence by politicians who do not mean well for them.

Ms Mwamba also met women clubs where she donated farming inputs and oodstuffs.