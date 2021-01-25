NSAMA NSAMA’S FAMILY DEMANDS INQUEST INTO HIS DEATH

Lusaka ~ Mon, 25 Jan 2021

By Chris Phiri

The family of National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) senior prosecutor Nsama Nsama shot dead last month have demanded that the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court holds an inquest into his killing.

Mr Nsama was shot dead 23rd December 2020 as police were dispersing UPND supporters who were offering solidarity to their leader Hakainde Hichilema who was summoned at Lusaka police headquarters over a land-related matter.

Lawyers of Mr Nsama’s relatives, Mulenga and Wallace Advocates, have said in the request for an inquest filed in court that the death of Mr Nsama was unnatural and they want an inquest to be conducted.

The lawyers have been retained by Chaste Nsama and Katele Nsama, the co-administrators of the estate of Nsama.

“We have been instructed by our client that on or about the 23rd day of

December, 2020, Mr Nsama Nsama died of suspected gun shot, near the

National Prosecution Authority premises along Independence Avenue in the Lusaka district and province of the Republic of Zambia, His death was unnatural,” they said.

“In view of the foregoing, we are under strict instructions to demand, which we now do, for an inquest to be held on the death of Mr Nsama Nsama. Our demand for an inquest is premised on among other legal provisions, Section 3, 4 and 8 of the Inquests Act, Chapter 36, Volume 4, of the Laws of Zambia.”

The lawyers stated that for case reference, they enclosed the Zambia Police Brought in death certificate, Coroner’s authority for burial; and the probate appointing the personal representatives of the deceased‘s estate.

“We believe our application is in order and that you will expeditiously cause an inquest to be held on the unnatural death of Mr Nsama Nsama,” they said.