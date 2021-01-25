ZAMRA CAUTIONS ZAMBIANS AGAINST TAKING IVERMECTIN, A DRUG FOR ANIMALS, TO CURE COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Mon, 25 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has cautioned Zambians against taking Ivermectin, a veterinary drug, to treat COVID-19 or as a prophylaxis.

ZAMRA has said it concerned with reports that some members of the public are self-prescribing Ivermectin injection for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in humans.

Ivermectin Injection is currently registered and authorised for veterinary use only in Zambia but a good number of people are taking it to cure COVID-19.

“Members of the public are advised against self-prescribing with Ivermectin injection as there is no conclusive clinical data to support its safety and efficacy in the context of COVID-19,” ZAMRA senior public relations officer Christabel Illiamupu said in a press release. “The public is further advised to adhere to the current Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and should refrain from self-prescribing with any unauthorised medical products as it may lead to adverse effects.”

Ms Illiamupu has also cautioned importers and distributors of veterinary medicines to adhere to Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) in order to avoid misuse of medicines.

“Non-adherence will result into prosecution in line with the provisions of the Law. The Authority, under the leadership of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with other stakeholders shall continue to provide updates to members of the public on emerging information relating to the prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” Ms Illiamupu stated.