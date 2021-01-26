DR CHITALU CHILUFYA APPOINTED TO SERVE ON PARLIAMENTARY BUDGET COMMITTEE, REPLACING RAPHAEL NAKACINDA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 26 Jan 2021

Former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has been appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Budget Committee, First Deputy Speaker Hon. Catherine Namugala has announced.

Ms Namungala made the announcement this afternoon during the second meeting of the fifth session of the 12th National Assembly.

She said Dr. Chilufya’s appointment was necessitated by the appointment of Raphael Nakachinda as Cabinet Minister.

President Edgar Lungu fired Dr. Chitalu Chilufya on 10th January, 2021 as Minister of Health and replaced him with Dr Jonas Chanda.