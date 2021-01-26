HEALTH MINISTER PLEADS WITH ZAMBIANS TO VISIT HOSPITALS EARLY ONCE THEY PRESENT COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 26 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Health Minister Jonas Chanda has encouraged Zambians who present symptoms of COVID-19 to visit health facilities.

Dr. Chanda says the demand for oxygen has increased as the second wave of the virus requires oxygen to manage and it is important for patients to visit health facilities early.

He said government is engaging its partners, who include the United States and the European Union, in order to invest more in the provision oxygen.

Dr. Chanda was speaking during a COVID-19 update in Lusaka today, reports ZNBC.