LUSAKA PASTOR DRAGGED TO COURT FOR ASSAULT OVER CHURCH WRANGLES

Lusaka ~ Tue, 26 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Lusaka pastor has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a former congregant.

49-year-old Pastor Christopher Tembo is accused of beating up Simon Tembo after the duo differed over the decision of the two churches to congregate from the same church.

It is alleged that Pastor Tembo committed the offence on November 5, 2020 in Lusaka.

When Pastor Tembo appeared before Lusaka principal magistrate Nthandose Chabala, the magistrate allocated the case to magistrate Mwandu Sakala.

However, magistrate Sakala was indisposed and Pastor Tembo will be advised when he will take his plea.

The two, Pastor Tembo and Simon differed over church issues after the former allegedly moved from the Church of God World Mission to Church of God Zambia.

However, Pastor Tembo wanted to continue worshipping from the Church of God World Mission but Simon and others expressed concern over the decision.

On November 5, 2020 as Simon was at his nephew’s house, John Phiri, Pastor Tembo followed him and accused him of taking bailiffs to the Church of God World Mission.

It was at this point that Simon was assaulted and he sustained general body pains, painful teeth and a headache.

The matter was reported to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station and Pastor Tembo was formerly arrested and charged with assault.