PRESIDENT LUNGU SEEKS JUSTICE OVER KILLING OF STATE PROSECUTOR NSAMA AND KAUNDA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 26 Jan 2022

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says the due process of the law must take its course on the shooting of state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND cadre Joseph Kaunda.

In a statement issued by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe today, the President said he has received the full report from the Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja on the shooting to death of two citizens in Lusaka last month.

The President has studied the report and has since handed it over to the Director of Public Prosecutions for her attention.

President Lungu has stated that the due process of the law must place.