DRAMA IN COURT: NDOLA WOMAN THROWS HERSELF ON THE FLOOR WHILE CRYING AFTER BEING JAILED 20 YEARS FOR DEFILING A BOY



Ndola ~ Wed, 27 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

There was drama at the Ndola High Court today when a woman was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for defiling a boy on the pretex of teaching him how to have sex.

Ms Majory Palasha 46, was accused of having sex with a child under the age of 16 on 15th May 2020.

When the matter was called last year before Ndola resident magistrate Bubala Sikalunda, the victim’s mother testified how she saw her son’s private parts swollen and with sores.

She said when questioned what happened, her son said it was Palasha who did something to her.

The mother also told the court that her son was allegedly given some pills by Palasha on four occasions the two had sexual encounters, which led to the boy being admitted in intensive care unit at Arthur Davison Children’s hospital for diabetes allegedly caused by the pills given by the convict.

“[Balimweba ati ubushuku ukeba banoko ebushiku ukafwa] she told my son that the day she will tell me is the day he will die,” she narrated.

And victim’s elder sister also narrated how the victim confided in her and told her that on the material, he was sent to deliver a birthday card to Palasha for her daughter.

She said he did not find Palasha at home but instead followed her at the market where she was selling charcoal.

The sister said upon returning from the market to her home, Palasha allegedly asked her daughter to get some money from someone who worked for her, leaving her with the juvenile.

She said Palasha then told the minor to get on top of her and had carnal knowledge.

“She asked him to be quick before her daughter came back. My brother also told me that the day they had sex, Palasha was putting on a red panties and he was in a green boxer,” the victim’s sister told the court.

During cross examination, lawyers from the legal aid clinic for women, representing Palasha, challenged the victim’s elder sister to state if she saw the sore on her brother’s private parts, to which she said she did not.

When the matter came up for sentencing, Ndola High Court Judge Mary Mulanda expressed regret at the occurrence and said it was disgusting.

“I have heard the mitigation from the defence. However, the records from the court is that you had carnal knowledge with the boy who was only 13 years 4 times, under the pretex of teaching him how to perform a sexual act. It is very disgusting that a woman of your age could do that to a boy. At your age you are supposed to behave in a motherly way and teach boys, but instead you took advantage of his age and abused him.”

“I will sentence you to 20 years imprisonment,” said Judge Mulanda.

After passing sentence, Ms Palasha threw herself to the ground and wailed uncontrollably.

She then started rolling on the ground, much to the shock of the entire court.