2 KALOMO RESIDENTS APPEAL COURT’S DECLARATION OF HH AS OWNER OF KALOMO FARM



Lusaka ~ Thur, 28 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two Kalomo residents have filed a notice of appeal in the Court of Appeal to challenge the Lusaka High Court’s decision which declared UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema the lawful owner of a contested farm in Kalomo.

Mr Hichilema is in this matter trying to hide facts by not allowing it to be heard on merit by using the technical glitch of the case to avoid its prosecution, which the appellants say should not be allowed.

This is a matter in which Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo lost a case against Hichilema, where they brought out details of some fraudulent transactions as they were not aware of the assignment of the property to the defendant by Mr Bernard Mazuba.

High Court judge Catherine Lombe ruled in favour of Mr Hichilema on account that the matter was statute barred and said the plaintiff, as the administrator of the Estate, sat on her rights and came too late to attempt to rely on fraud to stop the time from running.

The duo has argued in the Memorandum of Appeal that they did not know that the transaction happened in 2005 because it was flawed.

In their Memorandum of Appeal, the appellants have filed three grounds of appeal stating that, ‘1. The learned trial court judge misdirected herself in both law and fact when she held that the appellant dealt with both Mr Mazuba and the respondent when there is enough evidence on record to show that the first Appellant never dealt with the respondent.

2. The learned trial judge erred in law and fact when she held that the transaction took place in 2005, which is some 15 years ago, when the Appellant have relied on Fraud and Misrepresentation which violates the time of limitation.

3. The Learned trial court erred in law and fact when she found as a fact in holding that the Appellants would have known that the respondent has assigned the property to himself when they have never dealt with him.’

It is on this background that the two Kalomo residents have filed an appeal against Judge Phiri’s ruling.

The stipulated timeframe in which land matters can be resolved by the courts of law is 12 years.