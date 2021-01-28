SUSPECT COMMITS SUICIDE IN CHIPATA POLICE CELL

Chipata ~ Thur, 28 Jan 2021

By Christopher Miti

A suspect has committed suicide in police cells at Chipata Central police station.

Joseph Mbewe hanged himself with a t-shirt to the metal bars on the cell window.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said the suspect Joseph Mbewe aged between 25 and 30 years committed on Tuesday.

He said Mbewe was detained in police cells for theft.

“On 26th January 2021 at 23:00 hours, we received a report of suicide which occurred between 22:00 and 23: 00 hours at Chipata Central police station cells. Facts are that on 26th January 2021 at 16:00 hours we received a report of theft by public from Josephine Tembo 49 of Kamsisi village in Chipata. She reported on behalf of her nephew Peter Mwanza of Nabvutika compound that Joseph Mbewe, a house builder who was contracted by Mwanza to build him a house had stolen two bags of cement and an Itel cell phone all valued at K560,” Mr Lungu said.

He said the suspect was later detained in police cells.

“Whilst in the cells, he became so violent and was later separated by the officers from the male cell to the female cell which was empty. Later upon making a routine check, it was discovered that he had committed suicide by hanging himself with a t-shirt to the metal bar on the cell window. Physical inspection was conducted and the body of the deceased had no physical injuries,” Mr Lungu said.

He said the body of the deceased was taken to Chipata Central hospital awaiting postmortem.

Mr Lungu said police do not suspect any foul play and an inquiry file has since been opened.