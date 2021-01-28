UPND’S ANTHONY BWALYA AND MUBITA NAWA ON POLICE WANTED LIST OVER THEFT

Lusaka ~ Thur, 28 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Police Service have issued a signal for the arrest of UPND’s presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya and special assistant for special duties Mubita Nawa on allegations of theft and forgery.

The duo was summoned recently for questioning on the subject offences and the police are now ready to effect arrest following investigations conducted on the matter.

“Kindly be on the lookout for two suspects namely M/Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa believed to be UPND members under publicity section. The same are wanted for subject offences of theft and forgery. If found, arrest and inform us for escort,” the message reads.

Last year, Mr Bwalya, an aspiring candidate in Kabushi, and Mr Nawa appeared on TV where they brandished fake NRCs on claims that they were being issued to underage persons.

Police thereafter, on October 23, 2020, summoned them in connection with their possession of secure national documents and later launched investigations.