31 EASTERNERS COMMITTED SUICIDE IN 2020, POLICE REVEAL



Chipata ~ Fri, 29 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A total of 31 people committed suicide in Eastern Province last year.

According to statistics obtained from the Police Command in the province, Chipata recorded the highest number of 11 cases followed by Sinda with eight, Nyimba with 6 and Petauke with four.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu says family and marital disputes are some of the major reasons of most people committing suicide.

And the Mental Health Department at Chipata Central Hospital say that there are a lot of factors contributing to people committing suicide.

Mental Health Practitioner Frederick Mwanza said the majority of people who attempt suicide are young people because they live in a complex world and that they easily make impulse decisions.

Mr. Mwanza said as of 2012, suicide was ranked as the 15th leading cause of death globally.

He explains that pressure from parents for their children to succeed in school is also contributing to increased suicide cases among young people.

Mr. Mwanza has urged people who feel depressed to seek help from the Psychiatric or mental health department at the hospital.

Credit: Breeze FM