70-YEAR-MAN KILLED FOR USING SOMEONE’S MEALIE MEAL TO COOK NSHIMA

Mpika ~ Fri, 29 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

An elderly man believed to be in his 70s has died after he was hit with a sharp instrument for allegedly using someone’s mealie meal to cook nshima.

Muchinga Province Commissioner Lizzie Machina who confirmed the incident said the man only identified as Allan, also known as Shi Katongo, died at Mpika Urban Clinic after he was unlawfully wounded by a Mr. Chikoti.

She said the incident happened on Wednesday around 16:30hrs.

“The now deceased got mealie meal for the suspect without his knowledge and cooked nshima. When Chikoti, the suspect, discovered that, he got annoyed and beat up the victim with unknown sharp instrument,” she stated.

Ms. Machina said the victim was rushed to Mpika Urban Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

She said Police are yet to arrest the suspect who is currently on the run but a manhunt has been launched.