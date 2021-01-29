KASAMA MP THREATENED WITH COURT ACTION OVER K200,000 FACE MASK DEBT



Kasama ~ Fri, 29 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Mutale has been given up to Monday next week to pay four Kasama residents over K200, 000 for the supply of face masks to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, failure to which, court proceedings will be commenced against the lawmaker.

According to a demand letter from Legal Aid Board which is representing the Kasama residents, court proceedings shall be promptly commenced against Mr Sampa at his cost if he does not pay K206, 892 00 by 1st January 2021.

The clients who are demanding for payment are Japhet Chongo, Oscar Kalekesha, David Chanda and Messiah Mulenga.

“Our clients inform us that sometime in June 2020, you engaged the aforesaid Mr Chongo as your agent to mobilise people to supply 50, 000 face masks valued at K10.00 per face mask, to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit and that you would be entitled to a commission of 10 percent on each facemask supplied. We have further been informed that acting on your aforesaid instructions, Mr Chongo mobilised our aforenamed clients and together with him, they supplied a total of 32, 988 face masks valued at K389 000.00 to DMMU at the Kasama office. We have further been informed that DMMU paid you in full for all the facemasks supplied and you have in turn only paid our clients the aggregate sum of K90, 000 from the K296 892.00 due to them collectively, less your commission,” the demand letter read in part.

The letter also stated that demands for the unpaid balance have been to no avail.

“On the premise, we now demand for the payment of the sum of K206 892.00 due to our clients and a further 10 percent of the sum due to our clients as our collection fee herein. You have until 01 February 2021 to oblige and or to revert to us herein, failing to which legal proceedings shall promptly be commenced against you at your cost,” the letter dated January 26, 2021 read.