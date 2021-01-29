LOAD SHEDDING TO REDUCE TO ZERO BY NEXT WEEK – ZESCO



Lusaka ~ Fri, 29 Dec 2021

Zesco senior Corporate Affairs manager John Kunda has announced that load shedding is expected to reduce to zero by next week once equipment which was under maintenance is fully restored.

Mr Kunda has said independent power producers are expected to begin to supply power to Zesco at full capacity when maintenance of equipment is concluded.

He assured that customers will experience minimal power cuts of not more than two hours in some instances as the power utility balances off supply, reports the Daily Nation.